House destroyed in Lawrence County fire, crews investigating

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lawrence County Fire & Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire in Lawrence County on Briar Hill Road.

Rescue officials told News 2 the call came in at 5:24 a.m. Saturday.

Lawrenceburg Utility Systems were alerted to a fault on the meter, meaning an electrical problem at the home, so they sent out a crew. When crews arrived they found the home totally engulfed in flames.

Units are still on the scene trying to figure out of anyone was home at the time of the fire.

The home is a total loss and no other information was immediately released.