Hours-long standoff ends with man in custody at Madison apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after an hours-long standoff at an apartment complex in Madison.

The situation began around 11 p.m. Tuesday at Neely Meadows, which is located at 899 Cheyenne Boulevard.

Metro police reported officers went to an apartment in the complex to serve a warrant for domestic violence.

The man they were searching for wasn’t there, according to a woman claiming to be his mother.

Officers heard noises coming from the attic so they took the mother outside the apartment while they tried to communicate with the man, according to Metro police.

The man in the attic refused to cooperate so the SWAT tactical team set off a flash device.

Officers were able to retrieve the man from the home shortly after that and he was taken into custody around 2 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.