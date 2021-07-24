Hot and humid weekend, scattered afternoon storms Sunday

A few areas of dense fog have developed this morning. Give yourself additional time on the road if you are traveling early. Haze from the wildfire smoke will also stick around into the afternoon.

The heat will be on the increase this weekend, as well as the humidity. Temperatures will be topping out in the low to mid-90s. This afternoon the heat index will reach the upper 90s to even 100 in our western counties. By Sunday, the heat index will be near 100 for all of Middle TN and South KY.

An isolated shower is possible today, but there is a better chance for scattered storms on Sunday afternoon after a hot and steamy start.

Our best chance for rain comes Monday with scattered showers and thundershowers more widespread across the area.

Storms thin out mid-week allowing high temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will near 100-105 degrees.