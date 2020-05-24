Hot and humid Memorial Day, summer-like weather continues next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The rest of Memorial Day weekend will be hot and humid with mid and upper 80s continuing this afternoon and on Memorial Day. Each day brings the chance for storms, so if you are planning on spending outside, remember to head indoors if there is a storm in your area.

This coming week, scattered afternoon thundershowers will be fairly widespread as a trail of moisture works its way up from the Gulf to work with our warm afternoon temperatures. This pattern will stay in place through Thursday.

Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s through mid-week with storms continuing each day in the afternoon. Our pattern will stay summer-like through the end of the week.