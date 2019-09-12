Hostess gets bold with ‘Peanut Butter and Pickle Sandwich Twinkies’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Peanut butter and pickles: Mmmm…! Now, that’s something you don’t hear every day, but if it’s left up to Hostess Snacks, the pairing will soon become a hot commodity.

With the goal of enticing your taste buds, Hostess is taking a risk with its new Peanut Butter and Pickle Sandwich Twinkies. The announcement was made in a tweet on Twitter and in a post on Facebook.

But will this be a snack for the ages? That is the big question.

Sure, people love peanut butter. Sure they love pickles, but will they love them together? And would they even taste good together? And what about the cake: Will the pickle juice make it soggy?

These are just probably some of the questions Twinkie enthusiasts are asking.

Guess, Twinkie lovers will have to wait and see. Hostess has not released any information about a possible launch date.