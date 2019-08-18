Hospital phone service interrupted in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WKRN) – Telephone service has been interrupted for The Medical Center at Bowling Green and Commonwealth Regional Hospital.

According to Med Center Health Executive Vice President Ron Sowell, an AT&T issue that started Saturday remains unresolved.

Sowell said the problem does not impact 9-1-1 calls or ambulance service to any of their hospitals, and emergency backup communication procedures have been put in place.

“Outside callers attempting to reach the main number for both The Medical Center at Bowling Green and Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital may experience delays in having their calls answered and rerouted within the hospitals,” said Sowell in an emailed statement. “The general public is encouraged to limit calls to the hospitals’ main numbers to urgent calls only.”

He said the service issue does not affect cell phones or communication within the hospital.

“We regret this inconvenience to our patients, their family members and the general public,” Sowell said. “Please be assured we have escalated this problem to the highest level at AT&T and remain hopeful that they will be able to address the issue with their network as soon as possible.”