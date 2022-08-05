WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A horse was rescued from a pool in Williamson County Thursday by the Williamson County Rescue Squad.

The horse’s owners called for help after “Tonto” refused to come out of the pool.

(Courtesy: Williamson County Rescue Squad)

First responders worked to gently persuade Tonto to climb the stairs. Rubber air bags and wooden cribbing were used to help Tonto gain traction, according to the Williamson County Rescue Squad.

Crews then used a large hose line to help pull Tonto out of the pool.

Tonto sustained minor injuries during the rescue. The Tennessee Equine Hospital and Williamson County Animal Control were on hand to help assist with the rescue and Tonto’s treatment.