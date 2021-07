HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hopkinsville police are searching for a man wanted for a homicide, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Officers are searching for Leon Grimes. He is wanted for a homicide that happened on Hazel Street on July 4, 2021.

If you know anything else or about his possible whereabouts, call police at 270-890-1300.