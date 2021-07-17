Hopkinsville police arrest suspect following deadly gas station shooting

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WKRN) – Hopkinsville police arrested a man wanted in a deadly gas station shooting earlier this year.

The shooting happened on April 10 at the Valero Gas Station on E. 9th Street.

According to police, Dealmour Moncrief was shot and killed just before 9 a.m. Officers were searching for two men who fled the scene.

One of them, was identified as 26-year-old David Rashawn King. He reportedly left fled the scene with another man in a red Toyota Solara 2D convertible with a tan-colored top.

David Rashawn King (Source: Hopkinsville Police Department)

In an update from Hopkinsville Police on Saturday July 17, 2021, King was located in Todd County and arrested.

No other information was immediately released.