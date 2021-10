HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — The Hopkinsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a death investigation.

Adrian Acree, 23, was found dead in the 1400 block of Jones Street early Tuesday morning.

Hopkinsville Police are now looking for information to help them find those responsible for Adrian’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hopkinsville PD at (270) 890-1300.