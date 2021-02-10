Hopkinsville man wanted on felony charges cuts ankle monitor off, authorities begin search

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY. (WKRN) – The Christian County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a Hopkinsville man wanted for several felony charges, including attempted murder.

A release from the CCSO states authorities are currently looking for 44-year-old Brian Ellis. He was scheduled to appear for final sentencing Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for felony charges of: attempted murder, wanton endangerment, assault, fleeing, and narcotics possession.

Ellis’ last known location was at the Sunoco station on 7th Street in Hopkinsville where he cut his ankle monitor off this morning.

His last known address was Wallace Avenue in Hopkinsville.

Anyone with more information regarding his whereabouts can call contact ECC at 270-890-1300.