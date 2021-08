HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A 38-year-old man died Monday evening after being struck by a train in Hopkinsville over the weekend.

Authorities confirmed 38-year-old Frankie Burrus, from Hopkinsville, died after being struck by the train Sunday.

According to WKDZ radio, Barrus wandered onto the tracks between Walnut Street and Poplar Street when he was hit by the train. He sustained severe head, arm, and leg injuries.