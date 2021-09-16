Hopkinsville family searches for good Samaritan after crash

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – A family needs help finding the person that came to a woman’s aid after a car crash in Hopkinsville.

The crash happened at the intersection of Princeton Road in the afternoon hours on Sept. 11.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the crash. However, officers said a good Samaritan went out of his way to keep one of the drivers calm and even gave her a ride home after she was taken to the hospital.

Police said the man never gave anyone his name and left before anyone was able to thank him. Now, the family is actively searching for the man wanting to reach out to thank him for his kindness.

Hopkinsville Police asks if you know this man, to contact them at 270-890-1300.