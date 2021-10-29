Hopkinsville convicted murderer captured in California

SAN DIEGO, California (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville, Kentucky man who cut off his ankle monitor, and failed to show up to court in July has been arrested.

James Gentry had been on the run since July 27, 2021, the final day of his murder and robbery trial in Trigg County.

According to WKDZ radio, he was convicted of killing Christian County man, Joey Hayes, who was found dead in a barn, shot five times. Gentry also pawned a ring that was last seen in Hayes’ possession, police said.

Gentry was reportedly then freed on a reduced cash bond and was required to wear an ankle monitor. The day of his conviction, the monitor was found at a Hopkinsville home, and Gentry was nowhere to be found.

He was arrested in October in San Diego. Once he is extradited back to Kentucky, he will face an additional bond violation charge.