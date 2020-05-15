Hopes and questions remain about TN’s unemployment fund

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Several questions remain about Tennessee’s unprecedented unemployment picture with more than five-hundred thousand seeking benefits since mid-March.

One question is whether or not Tennessee has enough money to pay the record number of claims.

In the various COVID-19 stimulus packages from Washington, about five billion dollars is headed to Tennessee.



Could some be used to replenish the state’s trust fund to pay out unemployment benefits?

“When you have as many people collecting unemployment benefits as we have right now, that trust fund has taken a significant hit,” Senate Republican Majority Leader Jack Johnson said earlier this week. “We don’t know or we are hopeful that we might use some of that money from the federal government to bolster our unemployment trust fund.”

That hope was echoed this week when Governor Bill Lee’s group looking at those federal stimulus funds met at the capitol.

Currently the unemployment fund is around one-point two billion dollars as of this month say state officials, but its much less than what they like to keep in the fund.

House Democrat Caucus Chair Mike Stewart–who has been a frequent critic of the Republican governor’s COVID-19 response–generally agrees that the unemployment fund will be replenished one way or another.

“i have been assured by the economists that the federal government will be providing plenty of loans to plus up our unemployment trust fund–now at some point we are going to have to pay that,” he told WKRN-TV.

Rep. Stewart thinks that if stimulus funds would not bolster the unemployment funds, other state reserves could do it.

The issue looms as a key one for state lawmakers as they plan to be back officially back in Nashville June 1st with committee meetings starting May 26th.

They recessed in mid-March because of COVID-19 precautions.