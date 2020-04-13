Hope Lodge provides temporary housing for COVID-19 medical workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The American Cancer Society has stepped in to help medical providers with temporary housing amidst COVID-19.

After making the difficult decision to suspend operations of the Hope Lodge, a place that usually houses cancer patients, ACS realized their facilities could continue serving as a valuable resource.

“We saw a need and we acted immediately,” Lindsey Langley Executive Director of the Tennessee American Cancer Society told News 2.

As more than 40 rooms sat empty in Nashville, just a few miles from Vanderbilt Medical Center, Langley said it became apparent they could help.

“It is a truly special place in our Nashville community for folks who are going through one of the most difficult times they will ever have to go through in their life.”

She went on to say Hope Lodge will continue filling that need as they temporarily transition from patients to medical workers, still giving hope a home.

“We are handing this facility over to Vanderbilt temporarily.”

40 rooms that can be used how Vanderbilt sees best fit.

“This gives our healthcare partners and providers a place to stay if they don’t want to go home. You know, obviously there’s risk transmitting COVID-19 to their family and so this is a place for them to go and rest and stay. This is the least we can do to add value to the heroic efforts of the Vandy staff that are being impacted by COVID-19 while they are working on the front lines,” said Langley.

John Howser, Chief Communication Officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center, released a statement saying, “We are extremely grateful for the American Cancer Society’s support during this pandemic by offering our healthcare workers a free place to stay that is close to our facilities. This generous offer helps ease their emotional and financial burden at a time of significant stress.” Langley said Nashville isn’t alone, around 20 Hope Lodges across the country will temporarily be used for medical staff.

Hope Lodge is offering more the 1,000 beds across the country to healthcare workers during this time. Langley said the operation is costly.

“It costs us about 17-hundred dollars a day to operate our Hope Lodge. It’s about $651,000 a year of an operational budget, so with that being said the American cancer society has created our COVID-19 relief fund that will help us continue to be able to operate our Hope Lodges for those on the front lines and for our hospital partners,” said Langley.

To donate to the American Cancer Society COVID-19 Hope Lodge Fund visit their website.

