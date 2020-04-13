Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 5 p.m.
1  of  14
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Rutherford County Schools Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

Hope Lodge provides temporary housing for COVID-19 medical workers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The American Cancer Society has stepped in to help medical providers with temporary housing amidst COVID-19.

After making the difficult decision to suspend operations of the Hope Lodge, a place that usually houses cancer patients, ACS realized their facilities could continue serving as a valuable resource.

“We saw a need and we acted immediately,” Lindsey Langley Executive Director of the Tennessee American Cancer Society told News 2.

As more than 40 rooms sat empty in Nashville, just a few miles from Vanderbilt Medical Center, Langley said it became apparent they could help.

“It is a truly special place in our Nashville community for folks who are going through one of the most difficult times they will ever have to go through in their life.”

She went on to say Hope Lodge will continue filling that need as they temporarily transition from patients to medical workers, still giving hope a home.

“We are handing this facility over to Vanderbilt temporarily.”

40 rooms that can be used how Vanderbilt sees best fit.

“This gives our healthcare partners and providers a place to stay if they don’t want to go home. You know, obviously there’s risk transmitting COVID-19 to their family and so this is a place for them to go and rest and stay. This is the least we can do to add value to the heroic efforts of the Vandy staff that are being impacted by COVID-19 while they are working on the front lines,” said Langley.

John Howser, Chief Communication Officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center, released a statement saying, “We are extremely grateful for the American Cancer Society’s support during this pandemic by offering our healthcare workers a free place to stay that is close to our facilities. This generous offer helps ease their emotional and financial burden at a time of significant stress.” Langley said Nashville isn’t alone, around 20 Hope Lodges across the country will temporarily be used for medical staff.

Hope Lodge is offering more the 1,000 beds across the country to healthcare workers during this time. Langley said the operation is costly.

“It costs us about 17-hundred dollars a day to operate our Hope Lodge. It’s about $651,000 a year of an operational budget, so with that being said the American cancer society has created our COVID-19 relief fund that will help us continue to be able to operate our Hope Lodges for those on the front lines and for our hospital partners,” said Langley.

To donate to the American Cancer Society COVID-19 Hope Lodge Fund visit their website.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson15
Bedford23
Benton4
Bledsoe8
Blount46
Bradley32
Campbell11
Cannon7
Carroll12
Carter3
Cheatham18
Chester5
Claiborne4
Clay4
Cocke5
Coffee11
Cumberland43
Davidson 1,207
Decatur3
DeKalb10
Dickson30
Dyer22
Fayette36
Fentress2
Franklin21
Gibson20
Giles3
Grainger4
Greene27
Grundy23
Hamblen6
Hamilton109
Hardeman7
Hardin 2
Hawkins24
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry8
Hickman2
Houston3
Humphreys4
Jackson7
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox173
Lake4
Lauderdale9
Lawrence13
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon16
Macon26
Madison68
Marion26
Marshall9
Maury33
McMinn 5
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe8
Montgomery102
Morgan5
Obion8
Overton5
Perry4
Polk5
Putnam87
Roane5
Robertson88
Rutherford250
Scott9
Sequatchie3
Sevier22
Shelby1,331
Smith10
Stewart4
Sullivan 42
Sumner454
Tipton50
Trousdale20
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington42
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson318
Wilson 143
Residents of other states/countries260
Pending46
Total Casesas of (4/13/20)5,610

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford1
Blount3
Davidson16
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton10
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon2
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby21
Sullivan1
Sumner26
Trousdale1
Williamson4
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/13/20)109

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories