Honky tonk owner offers vaccine incentive to employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A well-known Nashville business man is offering his employees a bonus to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Steve Smith, who owns Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Honky Tonk Central, and The Diner, among other businesses, will pay any of his employees $500 to get vaccinated.

#COVID news: Steve Smith, owner of several Broadway bars, is now offering a $500 incentive to any of his employees that choose to get vaccinated. Smith said this goes for all staff at Tootsie's, Honkey Tonk Central, Rippy's, The Diner and Kid Rock's. @WKRN — brooke reese (@brookereesetv) August 30, 2021

Smith told News 2 he estimates about 50% of his staff has gotten their shots.

Smith said he wants to make sure everyone is protected while interacting with tourists and doesn’t want them to have to miss work if they test positive.