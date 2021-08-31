Honky tonk owner offers vaccine incentive to employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A well-known Nashville business man is offering his employees a bonus to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Steve Smith, who owns Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Honky Tonk Central, and The Diner, among other businesses, will pay any of his employees $500 to get vaccinated.
Smith told News 2 he estimates about 50% of his staff has gotten their shots.
Smith said he wants to make sure everyone is protected while interacting with tourists and doesn’t want them to have to miss work if they test positive.