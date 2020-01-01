Homicide rate down in Nashville for 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There were six fewer victims of criminal homicide in 2019 compared to the previous year in the city of Nashville.

According to statistics recorded by News 2, Metro police investigated cases involving a total of 79 criminal homicide victims for the year 2019. In 2018, that number was 85, which represents a decrease of about seven-percent from year-to-year.

The final homicide of 2019 took place minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve, when police said a man was found shot inside of a vehicle near Interstate 65 and the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died from his injuries, detectives explained.

Several of the city’s homicide cases captured the attention of national media, beginning with the February 7 shooting death of Kyle Yorlets, a 24-year-old musician and Belmont graduate. Five juveniles, ages 12 to 16, were eventually apprehended in the case.

Days before Christmas, a double murder outside of the Dogwood Nashville, a popular Midtown bar, led to a massive manhunt and a more than $40,000 reward for the killer’s capture. Clayton Beathard, the brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, was fatally stabbed, along with his 21-year-old friend, Paul Trapeni on the morning of December 21.

Metro police said the suspected killer, Michael Mosley made “an unwanted advancement” toward a female friend of the victims inside the bar. The men reportedly intervened to help the woman and were later stabbed to death outside. Mosley was captured Christmas Day in Cheatham County and charged with two counts of criminal homicide and another count of attempted criminal homicide for stabbing a third victim.

Several cases highlighted the issue of domestic violence in the city.

Ty Dodson (Photo: Family)

On September 7, Metro police said Terry Majors, 64, shot and killed his 61-year-old wife, Leigh Shea-Majors and his six-year-old grandson, Ty Dodson at a home on Dockside Drive, then turned the gun on himself.

Majors’ four-year-old granddaughter was also home but was not hurt and was able to run to a neighbor for help, officers added. A motive was never released by investigators.

On the morning of October 7, police said Jermaine Agee fatally stabbed his estranged girlfriend Mayra Garcia and her 13-year-old son Jayden Taylor at a home on Sonoma Trace. Garcia’s 16-year-old daughter was also critically wounded and her 8-year-old escaped unharmed.

Mayra Garcia (Photo: Submitted)

Agee was taken into custody by authorities hours after the stabbings. He was located sitting near a trash can outside of an Antioch furniture store.

Days later, on October 19, police said Eric Lopez stabbed his 41-year-old wife Maria Salvador at a home on Wildgrove Drive in “an extreme case of domestic violence,” then stabbed himself. Salvador died weeks later, detectives explained.

Lopez survived and was charged with criminal homicide.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.

Click here to view News 2’s 2019 CrimeTracker homicide map.