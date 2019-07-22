Homicide investigation underway in Clarksville after shooting victim dies

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend.

Police was called to the 1300 block of Givens Lane around 9 p.m. Sunday about a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Joshua Ellis lying on the ground.

The 32-year-old was airlifted to a Nashville hospital where he later died.

A motive for the deadly shooting has not been released. A suspect description was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TipsLine at 931-645-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.