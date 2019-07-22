Homicide investigation underway in Clarksville after shooting victim dies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clarksville police generic 2

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend.

Police was called to the 1300 block of Givens Lane around 9 p.m. Sunday about a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Joshua Ellis lying on the ground.

The 32-year-old was airlifted to a Nashville hospital where he later died.

A motive for the deadly shooting has not been released. A suspect description was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TipsLine at 931-645-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar