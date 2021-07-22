Homicide investigation underway after man fatally shot at gas station near TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a gunman after a man was fatally shot at a gas station next to Tennessee State University late Wednesday night.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. to gunfire outside the Marathon on John A. Merritt Boulevard at 29th Avenue North.

Police said the shooting victim, believed to be a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least one shell casing was found outside of the gas station, according to investigators.

Detectives said two men fled the scene in a gray pick-up truck and one of the men is believed to be the shooter.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on this homicide investigation is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.