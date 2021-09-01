Homicide investigation underway after 27-year-old man fatally shot in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lewisburg police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot to death inside of his home early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 1:10 a.m. to a report of gunfire on West End Avenue.

When police arrived, they said they located John Jacob “J.J.” Contreras, who was transported to Marshall Medical Center for treatment of at least one gunshot wound.

He died as a result of his injuries, according to investigators.

Lewisburg police have labeled his death a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 931-359-3800.