Homes hit, person wounded in shooting in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in South Nashville.

Officers were first alerted about the shooting when a person walked into TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center after 3 a.m.

After further investigation, officers say the shooting happened at Reischa Drive and Hope Hill Court. The victim was in his house when he was hit.

Officers say more than one house was hit with bullets but it appears there was only one person wounded.

