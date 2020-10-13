Homeowner says pair posed as home repair contractors after breaking in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Antioch homeowner tells News 2 that would-be burglars were caught in the act after posing as home repair contractors.

Metro Police say the burglary report was filed on Saturday.

The homeowner chose not to speak on camera but said a man and woman broke into her home on Cimarron Way while she was out of town.

She said her home security system was alerted and the system’s dispatcher confronted the pair. The man and woman said they were contractors making home repairs for wintertime.

The homeowner told the security system dispatcher that she never hired any contractors and the would-be burglars took off when they realized their plan hadn’t worked.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crimestoppers, 615-74-CRIME.