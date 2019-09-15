Homeless person shot while panhandling in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homeless person was shot while panhandling in North Nashville.

According to police, the man was panhandling on Rosa Parks Boulevard near Interstate 65 when a red vehicle pulled up and someone shot the victim in the foot from the vehicle.

According to authorities, the vehicle fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating and no suspects have been named at this time.

