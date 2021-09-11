Homeless person attacked with scooter in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man accused of attacking a homeless person on the steps of the Ryman Auditorium.

A man seen on surveillance video attacked a homeless person without provocation on August 3 around 1:30 a.m., according to a tweet from Metro police.

Police say the suspect hit the victim with a scooter on the steps of the Ryman Auditorium where the victim was sleeping.

Please help identify this man who, without provocation, attacked a homeless individual with a scooter at 1:30 a.m. on Aug 3. It happened on the steps of the Ryman where the victim was sleeping. The victim was treated for injuries at Vanderbilt. Know the attacker? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/QjFgRa8YFv — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 11, 2021

The victim was treated for injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

If you recognize the attacker, call 615-742-7463. No other information was immediately released.