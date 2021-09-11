Homeless person attacked with scooter in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man accused of attacking a homeless person on the steps of the Ryman Auditorium.
A man seen on surveillance video attacked a homeless person without provocation on August 3 around 1:30 a.m., according to a tweet from Metro police.
Police say the suspect hit the victim with a scooter on the steps of the Ryman Auditorium where the victim was sleeping.
The victim was treated for injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
If you recognize the attacker, call 615-742-7463. No other information was immediately released.