Homeless man hit by car Friday dies at the hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homeless man hit by a car Friday night has died from his injuries.

Metro police say Carlee Pitts Junior, 72, was hit by a car on Main Street in East Nashville just after 8 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the 2008 BMW SUV driven by Shaun Hartas, 37, fled the scene, police say.

Officers eventually located Hartas at his home and issued misdemeanor citations for leaving the scene.

Police say Pitts was not in a cross walk and was wearing dark clothing. He died Monday from his injuries at the hospital.