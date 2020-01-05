Homeless man barricades himself, shoots at police in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say a homeless man barricaded himself in a building on Music Row Friday night, firing gunshots at police officers.

The street near Chet Atkins was blocked off with dozens of patrol cars around 10 p.m.

Residents told News 2 someone was on the roof of a building and officers were trying to talk a man out with a megaphone.

Police tell News 2 a homeless man had barricaded himself in an abandoned construction building and fired multiple gunshots at officers, but no one was hit or injured.

Emily Gessner and her boyfriend, Jake Morczyniski, were walking their dog on Music Row late Friday night when they stumbled across the standoff scene.

“I don’t love to say it, but I’m kind of not surprised because I’ve been yelled at by a homeless man in this same area before just for walking my dog, literally didn’t even see him, didn’t look at him, and he started screaming at me,” Gessner told News 2.

Residents in them Millennium Music Row Apartments next door received a notification just before 10 p.m. advising them to stay inside and close doors and windows.

” I actually did get threatened back in like August or September,” Morczyniski told News 2, “I was walking our dog at lunch and a guy like threatened to stab me because he said he knew I had money and a phone on me, and I wouldn’t give him either, so I just kind of hustled up and got out of there.”

“It’s kind of like feeling less and less safe the longer we live here,” Gessner added.

The situation lasted for hours. News 2 is still waiting for more information from the police on how it started and if the man was arrested.