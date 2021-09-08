Home security camera captures apparent gunshots in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A nest camera from a townhouse in the Salemtown neighborhood captured possible gunshots early Tuesday morning.

Taylor Fischer posted the video on Facebook to warn her neighbors. The incident happened around 5:15 Tuesday morning near Garfield Street and 7th Avenue.

“My boyfriend heard them and he just rolled over and was half awake it was his instinct and he was just like what is going on was I dreaming?” Fischer said. “He said the first thing I could think of was ‘I got to roll over on top of her because I don’t know if this is real or not.'”

Fischer has lived in the neighborhood for three years and says this is not the first time it has happened. On August 29th, she and her boyfriend heard what sounded like several rounds around 3 a.m.

“I was actually awake, but very much shocked. I was like what the heck and I was like do I move?” said Fischer. “Is it going to come through the window? I’m a second floor too, so who knows where they’re aiming at.”

Her boyfriend and brother both work in the service industry nearby. She worries now more than ever about their late commute home.

She and other neighbors hope patrols increase in the area.

News 2 spoke with Metro police about the incident. A spokesperson says the Community Coordinator Sgt. from the North Precinct is aware of concerns in the area, but the majority of shots and calls are coming from the Cheatham Place Apartments. Precinct commanders are coordinating an upcoming community meeting with local leaders, neighbors and MDHA to discuss ongoing concerns.