Home invasion suspect killed in Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A police report revealed new details about a home invasion that turned deadly in Hopkinsville.

Hopkinsville police responded to a home on South Vine Street Thursday morning. That’s where they found the resident of on the front porch, and a man, identified as 36-year-old Columbus McGee, dead inside.

Officers say their investigation revealed McGee went into the house armed with a gun. He got into a fight with a resident and hit the resident in the head with the gun several times. That’s when police say the resident started choking McGee. Police found McGee dead inside the home when they arrived.

But his actual cause of death is still unknown because the gun went off but it’s unclear if McGee was hit.

Right now police said it appears the resident acted in self defense.