Home invasion robbery suspect arrested at Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) arrested a 33-year-old man early Monday morning after an armed robbery in Antioch.

MNPD was called to the victim’s Nashville home just before midnight Sunday after he was reportedly robbed at gunpoint. Officials say the victim came home and hadn’t locked his apartment. He then heard someone walk in through the front door when he was changing.

Luther Newsom (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to arrest affidavits, Luther Newsom, 33, then pointed a gun at the victim’s face and told him to get down on the ground, and not to move or he would be shot. Newsom then demanded the victim’s phone, keys and wallet. During the process, he asked for passcodes to open the phone, and bank card pin information.

Officials say during the robbery Newsom helped himself to the victim’s alcohol and took some food. He then left in the victim’s Mercedes SUV, along with a couple of bags filled with stolen items.

Shortly after, the victim was able to locate his phone at an Extended Stay America in West End, with $1,146.88 charged to his bank card.

Police then arrested Newsom in the hotel lobby. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated robbery, felon in possession of a handgun, and credit card fraud.

Newsom is being held on a $69,000 bond.