CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– Five dogs in Claiborne County that reportedly attacked a home health nurse have been euthanized.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office says that the dogs bit the 25-year old nurse while she was at a patient’s home Friday.

She reportedly suffered 150 cuts.

Deputies say that the owner of the dogs ask that all five be put down. It is not clear if anyone will be charged.