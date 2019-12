NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new survey finds that holiday spending is expected to be higher this year compared to last year.

Holiday spending is expected to reach $730 billion which would be up 4% compared to last year.

Consumers are expected to spend more than a thousand dollars each.

This Saturday is projected to be the biggest shopping day of the season. It’s called “Super Saturday” because more than 147 million people are expected to take part.