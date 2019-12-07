Holiday season kicks off in La Vergne Saturday

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The holiday season kicks off in La Vergne with their annual parade of lights.

The Christmas parade gets underway at 6 this evening at veterans memorial park on Floyd Mayfield drive.



It will turn onto Murfreesboro road before ending at city hall.



Rolling thunder, the La Vergne high school band, and Santa will all be in attendance.



After the parade, everyone is invited to city hall to light the Christmas tree and give Santa their Christmas wish lists.

They will also be accepting canned food and unwrapped new toys for the FOP’s Christmas for kids and seniors program.