History Channel drops out of planned Dillinger documentary

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The History Channel has dropped out of a planned documentary on John Dillinger that would have included the proposed exhumation of the 1930s gangster’s Indianapolis gravesite.

A&E Networks spokesman Dan Silberman says The History Channel is no longer involved in the Dillinger documentary.

Silberman says network officials won’t comment on why it has withdrawn from the project.

The planned exhumation of Dillinger’s grave has become the subject of a lawsuit. Crown Hill Cemetery officials objected to the exhumation, prompting Dillinger’s nephew, Michael C. Thompson, to sue the cemetery.

Thompson is one of two Dillinger relatives who obtained a state permit to exhume the gravesite, saying they have evidence that Dillinger’s body may not be buried there.

An Oct. 1 hearing is scheduled in the exhumation lawsuit.