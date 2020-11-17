Historic Nashville announces its 2020 ‘Nashville Nine’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Historic Nashville Inc. has released it’s annual list of historic Nashville properties that are threatened by development, neglect, and demolition. This year’s Nashville Nine locations include sites like The Tennessee State Prison, Chaffin’s Barn, The Henry Allen, and Georgia Bradford Boyd House, as well as The Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.

News 2 spoke with Brian Mansfield, Board Member for Historic Nashville Inc. and the Chair of Nashville Nine Committee, about this year’s list. Damage from the March tornadoes and the pandemic meant there were many properties to choose from this year.

“We do have properties, the Tennessee State Prison, The Hopewell Baptist Church that were directly affected by the tornado. Chaffin’s Barn out in Bellevue is a pandemic casualty because they were going along just fine in February, and then in October, the owner decided she couldn’t keep that business running anymore and would not be able to come back.”

According to Mansfield, “We tried to reflect on all of the different reasons that properties could be endangered this year whether it’s development or tornado or disuse, whatever it is. We tried to make sure all of those things were reflected in this year’s Nashville Nine.”

With the ever-changing nature of Nashville’s cityscape, it’s more important than ever to preserve the past. You can nominate properties year-round for the Nashville Nine, and you can head to Historic Nashville’s website to donate and for other ways to help.

