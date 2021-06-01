Historic Metro Courthouse & Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge to honor LGBTQ Pride Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Historic Metro Courthouse and Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge will celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month by being covered in rainbow colors.

The announcement came from a release from Mayor John Cooper’s office.

Due to the pandemic, Nashville’s 2021 Pride Parade and Festival events were rescheduled to happen in-person on September 18-19, 2021.

Several organizations and LGBTQ-owned businesses will continue to celebrate in-person or virtually during the month of June.

The Historic Metro Courthouse will recognize Pride Month on June 1 and the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge will on June 2.

No other information was immediately released.