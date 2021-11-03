Historic Hermitage Hotel Nashville unveils new restaurants, redesign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The timeless and iconic Hermitage Hotel in Nashville, now more than 110 years old, is preparing to move forward.

Officials have shared details on the hotel’s upcoming restaurant launch and hotel-wide redesign.

As Nashville’s growth reshapes the city, many fear our history is disappearing at an alarming rate.

But hotel leaders say this redesign will seamlessly blend the past with the present, charting the way forward for the next 100 years, and that the hotel’s rich history is here to stay.

“The last redesign was in 2003, which was an important time for this hotel to turn the page to the next chapter. Here we are 17 years later doing the same thing,” Managing Director, Dee Patel said, adding that this is a new era for the Nashville treasure. “It’s really time for us to step into the 21st century and continue to grow like the city has been growing.”

The hotel is hoping to offer something new while preserving the old, all while staying in tune with the times.

“We are redesigning the public spaces and all guest rooms to offer a neutral natural palette that’s very fresh and welcoming that ties into the restaurant spaces — really creating an exceptional luxury approachable space that everyone is going to love,” Patel said.

The original 1910 painted glass ceiling, ornamental plaster details and Tennessee marble have been meticulously preserved, while the entire space has been brightened with an updated color palette and new furnishings in textured shades of blue and silver.

The guestrooms are all undergoing a décor update that will infuse the interiors with a more modern aesthetic and introduce elevated residential desks that can double as workspaces or be used for in-room dining. New millwork will conceal updated minibars and other amenities.

Hotel Lobby prior to renovation

New Hotel Lobby

Drusie & Darr

The centerpiece of The Hermitage Hotel’s multi-year project is Drusie & Darr, a new restaurant and bar from internationally celebrated chef and restaurateur Jean-Georges Vongerichten, who will oversee the direction of all culinary aspects of the hotel. It’s set to open on Nov. 17.

Up the stairway, for pastries, light Bites and pre-theater champagne and opening in late fall on the corner of Union and 6th Avenue — The Pink Hermit cafe.

Also undergoing a revamp is the ladies room downstairs, with striped walls of pink marble, arched doorways and glamourous lighting.

Patel assures News 2 the Hermitage Hotel’s famous 1930s-era Art Deco men’s room will stay the same.

“I think this change evolves with time it’s a great balance of nurturing and respecting history while creating a modern balance between the two,” Patel said.

Lastly, the hotel recently announced its partnership with Draper James, a brand founded by Reese Witherspoon. The collaboration marries two brands beloved by the Nashville community by introducing a new staff wardrobe custom-designed by Draper James exclusively for The Hermitage Hotel. The partnership will be celebrated with a new Afternoon Tea service named “Spillin’ Tea with Draper James.”

Guests of the tea service will also receive a special Draper James gift. “Spillin’ Tea with Draper James” will be offered Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. beginning Friday, October 22. Reservations can be made online via Open Table Experiences or by clicking HERE.