Historic Brushy Mountain cancels Kip Moore’s concert scheduled for Aug. 1

News

by: Caleb Wethington

Posted: / Updated:

Clouds hang low over Brushy Mountain State Prison before the closing ceremony in Petros, Tenn. Thursday, June 11, 2009. The Brushy Mountain Correctional Complex is the state’s oldest prison at 113 years. It is closing Thursday because it’s become too expensive to upgrade and maintain. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Historic Brushy Mountain has canceled Kip Moore’s concert that was scheduled for Aug. 1.

Brushy Mountain says that full refunds will be issued to all current ticket holders.

“We know there will be lots of disappointed fans, including us, but it’s for the best. Full refunds will be issued immediately to all current ticket holders. The refund will take 5-7 business days to hit your account.”

Historic Brushy Mountain

RELATED: Chase Rice facing backlash for packed East Tennessee concert

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories