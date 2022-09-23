NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A local non-profit is teaming up with the Tennessee Titans to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and expectant mothers in an upcoming community event.

Hispanic Family Foundation is hosting a community baby shower that is free for expecting mothers five or more months pregnant. Health professionals will also be at the event to provide safe baby practices and women’s health issues discussions.

Josh Corey, Director of Marketing for Youth and Community Engagement for the Titans, said he was excited to hear about the HFF event they were hosting, and knew the team had to come and support their efforts.

“Our mission statement is to “Win, Serve and Entertain” and we take the “Serve” part of our mission very seriously. Through our work with HFF, we heard about their community baby shower and loved the heart behind it, and asked how we could help support it,” said Corey.

Corey said he was excited to be a part of the event and help in any way. Him and his team then went out and purchased a bunch of items, built cribs, car seats, strollers and much more to distribute at the event.

“A lot of the women in our community don’t have family in town, or don’t have the means to purchase these items for themselves,” said Diana Janbakhsh, Executive Director at Hispanic Family Foundation. “So we wanted to provide an opportunity for them to have a special day and get the items that they need to support their new family member.”

There are many ways other people can get involved with the organization or Titans Foundation, including volunteering and helping out at community service events. Corey said he hopes to build up the volunteer base and get the word out there more and help build up their volunteering opportunities.

The community baby show is Saturday, September 24th at the Plaza Mariachi. Check out the HFF social pages to learn more about this and upcoming events. To make a donation contribution, visit their website at hffus.org.