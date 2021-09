NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 12th grader at Hillwood High School was arrested Monday for carrying a loaded gun onto the school’s campus.

Metro police reported the 17-year-old had a nine-millimeter handgun loaded with eight rounds in his backpack.

The weapon was discovered during a random search by school officials.

The teen was charged at the juvenile detention center with unlawful gun possession on school property.

No additional information was immediately released.