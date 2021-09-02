Hillwood High School opens ‘community room’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A program aimed at giving all kids equal footing as they pursue their educational goal launches Thursday at Hillwood High School.

It’s called the community room and the pilot program is focused on the Hillwood cluster where some 30% of the student body is considered food insecure. The community room looks to lift these kids and other families in the area up and it begins with taking down barriers.

“In a lot of cases for our students, they don’t have enough food resources at home, or they don’t have transportation or they don’t have the right clothing, so all these things bog down your focus during class time,” explained Community Achieves site manager Jeremy Quinonez.

The community room will make all these resources accessible by placing them in schools.

The community room will hold an open house Thursday at 5 p.m. at the school for the many people that brought this dream to life.