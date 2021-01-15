Hillsboro Village business owners hope to catch break in suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three suspects were caught on security cameras breaking into Hillsboro Village shops and possibly casing others early Friday morning.

Around 3 a.m. a gray Honda is seen on surveillance video stopping at a parking garage in between Anzie Blue and Blo Blow Dry Bar.

Two suspects broke into the hair studio stealing cash and a computer. The other suspect looked through the window at Anzie Blue holding a sledgehammer.

“We just opened a few months ago so obviously it hits you financially, but thankfully it’s all stuff that’s replaceable at the end of the day,” Hillsboro Village Blo owner Katelyn Eulau said.

While Anzie Blue didn’t experience a break-in or have any items stolen, they fear what will happen if the suspects return.

“Unfortunately we have a feeling we’re probably next. So we feel a little bit like we’re sitting ducks,” Anzie Blue owners Marcie and Derek Van Mol said.

The couple says this is not the first time they’ve heard of nearby break-ins since their shop’s opening December 1.

“Metro Police stopped by earlier this week to Anzie Blue to talk to me about how there had been multiple break-ins all over Hillsboro Village and that we needed to just be vigilant,” Marcie said.

But with security systems in place already, store owners don’t know how else to protect themselves against overnight crimes. They’re hoping new security footage capturing the three men will help police catch the culprits.

“We want to make sure that this stops now,” Marcie said. “It’s been a long ten months, I’m tired and I’m frustrated. But at this point, I have nothing but time. And I am going to make it my life’s mission if they decide to break in to figure out who these guys are.”

Metro Police says investigators are working with business owners to review their security footage.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.