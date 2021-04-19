Hillsboro High School placed on lockout due to ‘threat against the facility’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hillsboro High School has been placed on a lockout due to a threat to the facility, according to the Executive Officer of Communications at MNPS.

The lockout means no visitors or unauthorized individuals are allowed inside the school.

Students and staff are safe inside the building. MNPS officials told News 2 this action is “being taken out of an abundance of caution due to a threat against the facility.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Metro police are investigating the situation. Security will also be present during student dismissal to ensure everyone’s safety.

News 2 has reached out to Metro police for more information.