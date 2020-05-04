Hiker trapped under fallen tree in Hermitage rescued

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) -The Nashville Fire Department and State Park rangers rescued a 47-year-old man after a tree fell on him during Sunday’s severe storms in Hermitage.

Officials say the man was hiking on a trail about a mile and a half from Long Hunter boat ramp, where park rangers launched a rescue team in the water to move the man safely. Fire officials say the man suffered a severe back injury.

Friends at the scene told News 2 the man was with his brother and young child. They say the child was also hit by the tree and the brother rushed him to the hospital, adding that the child was alert.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

