Hiker rescued after high fall from Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – One person had to be rescued on Sunday after a high fall at Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga.

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue Service was called to help the National Park Service and the Lookout Mountain Fire Department with search and rescue efforts.

A haul system was set up to lift the injured hiker back to the trail. Crews then carried the hiker out of the woods and to a waiting ambulance.

Rescue crews say the hiker did suffer injuries but their condition is unknown as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories