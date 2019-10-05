Hiker injured in hit-and-run at Percy Warner Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A female hiker was injured in a hit-and-run Saturday morning while hiking on a trail at Percy Warner Park.

According to Metro police, a vehicle side-swiped the woman around 11:30 a.m. The driver sped off, leaving the injured hiker behind, officers said.

The hiker was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police told News 2.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle involved likely got lost and wound up on a hiking trail. The vehicle is described as a white car with two people inside, but police did not have a more detailed description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.