Hiker in Great Smoky Mountains National Park collapses and dies

Gatlinburg, TN (AP) — Officials say a hiker who experienced cardiac arrest has died in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

A news release from park officials says 58-year-old Harold Thompson of Knoxville experienced cardiac distress while he was hiking with his brother Friday afternoon about 1.5 miles from the Greenbrier Ranger Station.

Officials say Thompson’s brother is an emergency medical technician and administered CPR on him with park medics for about an hour. Emergency responders also used an automated external defibrillator.

Thompson was pronounced dead under consultation with the park’s medical adviser from the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Officials say the Gatlinburg Fire Department transported Thompson to LeConte Medical Center.