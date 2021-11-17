Hiker captures engagement at Tennessee waterfall

ROCK ISLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — It wasn’t the fall foliage that captured one photographer’s eye at Rock Island State Park, but instead, an engagement. However, the search to find the unknown couple continues.

A fellow hiker said she was at the right place at the right time, as she captured the moment one person got down on one knee and proposed in front of Twin Falls as it was raging.

(Courtesy: Abigail Brown)

The photographer, Abigail Brown, said the engagement happened just before sunset on Saturday. Since then, the images have been shared across social media in hopes that someone will recognize the newly-engaged couple.

“I hope I didn’t impose and that you get to see these. Wishing you both all the happiness in the world, congratulations,” Brown said.