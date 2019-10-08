High-speed chase through Rutherford County ends with teen in custody

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police pursuit of a vehicle stolen from Nashville ended in Smyrna with a teenager taken into custody early Tuesday morning.

La Vergne police reported the pursuit began when 18-year-old Alhagie Camara ran a stop sign at Old Nashville Highway and nearly hit an officer turning onto Chaney Boulevard around 12:30 a.m.

Camara did not stop when the officer attempted to pull him over and led La Vergne and Smyrna officers on a high-speed pursuit on Sam Ridley Parkway, according to La Vergne police.

The driver turned onto Enon Springs Road and blew a tire after hitting a curb. Three people then ran from the vehicle and led officers on a foot chase.

Camara was taken into custody while a search perimeter was established. A Rutherford County Sheriff’s K-9 was brought in to help search but no additional arrests have been made.

Metro police confirmed to La Vergne police the vehicle was stolen from Nashville Monday night.

Camara was booked into the Rutherford County jail and charged with felony theft, felony evading and driving without a license.

