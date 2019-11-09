High-speed chase leads to arrest North of Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– On Thursday November 8th, police saw a car speeding by on Briley Parkway near Brick Church Pike. They then realized the Jeep was the same vehicle taken during an armed carjacking Wednesday night from Westlawn Drive.

Police say they turned on their lights to pull the car over, but the driver sped up. They say 18-year old Monte Simpson was behind the wheel. The high-speed chase led to County Hospital Road. Simpson lost control, running into a guard rail. He blew out the front tire of the Jeep and got out of the car and started running. Police caught up with him and arrested him.

Simpson is in jail on an $80,000 bond. He is facing charges of vehicle theft, two counts of evading arrest and leaving the scene of a crash. Officers are still looking into the carjacking that happened on November 6th.